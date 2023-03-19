BRUCETON MILLS, W.Va. (WBOY) — A hiring event will be held at the Erikson Alumni Center in Morgantown from March 24 to March 25, sponsored by the Federal Correctional Complex (FCC) Hazelton in Bruceton Mills.

The FCC Hazelton event, held 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on March 24 and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on March 25, will be seeking those interested in positions as correctional officers, medical staff and psychologists.

“The opportunity to apply is open continuously for some positions,” according to a FCC release.

Those looking to apply for a vacancy can go to www.usajobs.gov. Other opportunities can be found at www.bop.gov. You can also email the Human Resources Department, or you can call 304-379-5104 for specific job inquiries or 304-379-5182 for application assistance.