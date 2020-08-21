Federal officials plan to revitalize Deckers Creek near abandoned mine

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Federal officials from the U.S. Department of the Interior and U.S. Representative David Mckinley visited Deckers Creek, where it meets the abandoned Richard Mine where acid mine drainage (AMD) is leaking into the creek.

Officials looking at mine runoff

Deputy Secretary of the Interior Kate MacGregor, Office of Surface Mining Reclamation Enforcement (OSM), Principal Deputy Director Lanny E. Erdos and Rep. McKinley got to look at the quality of the water and learn about how the AMD is affecting local wildlife and water quality.

“This is just lousy water running through there,” McKinley said. “I don’t think the public fully understands how poisonous — how bad this water is. This is going to stop, we’ve got to get it stopped.”

Deckers Creek is an active fishery, but not near the Richard mine because the water is too toxic for wildlife. A project to improve the waterway was why the officials stopped by on Thursday morning. Mckinley said the project will be mostly funded through federal funds but that West Virginia is also chipping in.

The plan is to build a direct access bridge from Earl L. Core Rd. and then to build a water treatment facility near the creek, according to Principal Deputy Director Erdos. He added that the project will be completed in two phases, first the reconstruction of the bridge and then the actual construction of the facility will be phase two. The initial phase is slated to cost around $1 million and the second around $2 million, McKinley said.

“I would think by midsummer some time you can expect construction to be complete — next year 2021,” Erdos said.

Mine runoff

The reason the bridge has to be built and is vital to the restoration project, McKinley said, is because without it the public has to drive through private property, creating a liability problem.

The revitalization effort is important to the local community and has been ongoing for some time through the works of Friends of Deckers Creek, but not to the extent of this new project. However, the initial efforts at treatment and reclamation have been promising, showing that any effort is worthwhile, Deputy Secretary MacGregor said.

“We’ve seen some of the success stories, I heard there are two rainbow trout hanging out under the bridge,” Macgregor said. “We want to see those continue down the stream, right, so that we can out there and go fishing. I’m an avid angler and we want to see these streams restored so that more recreation can come to these communities and I’m sure the local community wants it too.”

The officials hope that the local community can benefit in many ways by cleaning up the area, but they are also looking towards attracting tourists to the region. MacGregor said she visited the new visitor center at the New Canaan Wildlife Refuge and found out that it had seen a 30-40 percent uptick in visitors to the area.

Those same tourists could be attracted to the Morgantown area if Deckers Creek were to be seriously improved. Especially now during the COVID-19 pandemic when people want to get out of their homes, get some exercise and be out in nature, MacGregor said. West Virginia is a tourist state and this project only stands to bolster that fact, she added.

Mine runoff leading into the creek

During the tour, the officials discussed the Trump Administration’s continued efforts to clean up legacy mine sites, like abandoned mine lands, that are near opportunity zones and impact local economies.

“There were mistakes that were made years ago, a hundred years ago when they shut them down, but we’re going to clean them up,” McKinley said. “We’re going to take care of it now because we understand that the responsibility that we have as the good stewards of the environment and we’re going to take care of it. We’re going to make sure that it’s funded properly, projects like this are taken care of so we can look back on a legacy.”