First annual Mason-Dixon Park Craft Show takes place

CORE, W.Va. – The first annual Mason-Dixon Park Craft Show took place on Saturday, June 12, and saw roughly 60 vendors selling a variety of items to happy attendees.

One of the Mason-Dixon Park Craft Show vendors

They sold clothes, food, jewelry and lots more. Kaitlin Webber, one of the organizers, said the event would have had more vendors, but some had to cancel because of COVID-19. Regardless, she said, she was very happy with the turnout.

“We’re pretty excited that it was a good turnout,” Webber said.

The day, she said, was geared towards kids and families, instead of it just being focused on shopping. There was face painting, painting a sugar cookie, a ring toss and painting a little wooden craft.

Webber said she was excited to see the children and their families having fun. The weather, she said, played a big role in making the day a success. For that, the vendors and everyone who attended, she said she was appreciative.

Inside the Mason-Dixon Park Craft Show

“[I’m] very grateful,” she said. “This is the first annual Mason-Dixon Craft Show, so we’re very glad that it was a good turnout, so we can do it next year and for years to come.”

The Mason-Dixon Park Craft Show, as the name implies, was held at Mason-Dixon Historical Park.

Row of vendors at the Mason-Dixon Park Craft Show

According to the park’s website, the publicly owned, 295-acre Original Mason-Dixon Historical Park was established in the 1970s to commemorate the great achievement of Charles Mason and Jeremiah Dixon, the English astronomers who surveyed the Mason and Dixon Line. Brown’s Hill is a National Historic Landmark and the Mason and Dixon Line is a National Civil Engineering Landmark. This location has been so honored because it was on Brown’s Hill that Mason and Dixon were obliged to end their survey, 23 miles short of their goal.

For more information on the historical park, you can visit the website.