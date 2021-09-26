First-ever Mountaineer Comic Con wraps up in Monongalia County

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The first-ever Mountaineer Comic Con was held at Mylan Park’s Hazel and J.W. Ruby Community Center over the weekend.

The three-day event featured local businesses specializing in comic books, gaming, art and more.

Lego figures shaped like “Baby Yoda”, or Grogu, from the Disney+ original series “The Mandalorian” were for sale at the first-ever Mountaineer Comic Con

Celebrity guests were also on hand to meet the general public, as well as sign autographs and take photos with fans.

Some attendees even dresses for the occasion, sporting outfits from Star Wars, Blue’s Clues and other popular TV shows.

Event attendees walk around to booths located inside of the 54,000 sqft. Hazel and J.W. Ruby Community Center.

Organizers for the event were happy with how the event turned out in its first-ever running after 20 months of planning.

“Absolutely amazing,” said David Plavi, organizer for Mountaineer Comic Con, when asked about how it felt to pull the event off. “The amount of people that have loved being here. The celebrity guests alone…they love it here. Beautiful scenery. The people here have been so genuine, giving and caring for the celebrity guests and I’m thankful that they’ve actually been able to come into town.”

Plavi also said he’s hoping to hold the event again next year.