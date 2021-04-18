Forks of Cheat Winery back open for in-person customers

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Forks of Cheat Winery is bouncing back after the pandemic. The winery usually sees customers from all around the world during the spring and summer months, but didn’t see anyone last year.

“They shut us down entirely for two months, then it’s like okay what now?” Eric Deal, director of operations said. “The big shock was not having any people come out, you know for months, just nobody could come out and taste wine and hang out on these decks.”

With no in-person events allowed, the winery couldn’t use their out door pavilion that seats over a hundred people.

“We were doing weddings, parties, events typically May 1 through October 1 every year, and just did nothing last year,” Deal said.

But now they’re getting back to normalcy while still being safe just in time for summer.

“We’re still allowing you to come out and sit down and hang out and enjoy your products, but at the same time you still need to wear your mask when you come and go from inside all that kind of stuff,” Deal said. “I think this summer is really going to top off anyone that I’ve had. I think people are anxious to be back but they wanna be outside.”

And open in time for some new products.

“I’m working on a couple of ciders right now, including a strawberry infused apple cider that’ll be coming out here in a couple of weeks,” Deal said. “On the distillery side, I’m bringing out spiced rum in a few weeks. So we’re trying to expand for a few different things. We do a nice selection of reds and whites, some new rose this year. So I’m excited for some new products.”

Events, hours and products for Forks of Cheat Winery can be found on their website.