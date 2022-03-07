MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The former Mylan Viatris pharmaceutical facility in Morgantown is auctioning off some of its assets.

The facility that closed in 2021 has several dose processing, packaging and lab equipment that will be available in an auction.

Heritage Global Partners is in charge of the auction and listed several equipment pieces on their website:

Fette Tablet Presses

Manesty Tablet Presses

Elizabeth Hata Tablet Presses

MG2 Capsule Fillers

IMA Checkweighers

Fitzpatrick Roller Compactors

Fitzpatrick Fitzmills

CEIA Metal Detectors

Nilfisk Vacuums

Mobile & Post Mounted Drum & Bin Lifts

Solution Prep Tanks

Lab Equipment

Businesses can bid on the equipment from April 5 to April 7. This is the second session in a series of auctions for the former Mylan Viatris Morgantown site.

More information on the auction can be found here.