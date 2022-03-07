MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The former Mylan Viatris pharmaceutical facility in Morgantown is auctioning off some of its assets.
The facility that closed in 2021 has several dose processing, packaging and lab equipment that will be available in an auction.
Heritage Global Partners is in charge of the auction and listed several equipment pieces on their website:
- Fette Tablet Presses
- Manesty Tablet Presses
- Elizabeth Hata Tablet Presses
- MG2 Capsule Fillers
- IMA Checkweighers
- Fitzpatrick Roller Compactors
- Fitzpatrick Fitzmills
- CEIA Metal Detectors
- Nilfisk Vacuums
- Mobile & Post Mounted Drum & Bin Lifts
- Solution Prep Tanks
- Lab Equipment
Businesses can bid on the equipment from April 5 to April 7. This is the second session in a series of auctions for the former Mylan Viatris Morgantown site.
More information on the auction can be found here.