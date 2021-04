MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – WVU Department of Biology hosted free guided tours at the WVU Core Arboretum on Sunday.

The biology department walks to observe and see spring ephemeral wildflowers in bloom in the month of April. People can see — bloodroot, celandine poppy, Virginia bluebells and more — on these walks.

All tours meet in the Arboretum parking lot at 9 a.m., 9:30 a.m., noon, 12:30 a.m., 3 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

To learn more information you can check out WVU Department of Biology website.