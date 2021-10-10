Fresenius Kidney Care clinicians hosts 3rd annual “Kidney Walk”

Monongalia and Preston

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WESTOVER, W.Va. – Community members in Monongalia County came together to raise money for the National Kidney Foundation.  

Charleston Area Medical Chapter Kidney Transplant Center table

The 3rd annual “Kidney Walk” took place at the Westwood Middle School track. Participants entered raffles and walked laps around the track to show their support for the foundation. 

Organizers said this year’s goal was to raise around $5,000. Clinicians from Fresenius Kidney Care organized the event to help people with kidney failure in any way they can. 

“It’s (kidney failure) what we deal with day in and day out, six days a week,” Steven Steinrich, Kidney Walk Event Coordinator said. “It’s not a fun life so were trying to give people better quality before they land in one of our chairs.” 

Participants walking at the “Kidney Walk”

“I’m here today to support my mom because she has kidney failure,” 13-year-old Kidney Walk Participant, Larissa Motter said. “She got her kidney transplant two years ago…she does everything for me.” 

To donate to the National Kidney Foundation, visit here 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories