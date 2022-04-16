SABRATON, W.Va – Friends of Deckers Creek (FODC) organized and held its annual Make-It-Shine clean up event on Saturday.

The Make-It-Shine event is where the local community gets together by helping to clean up litter along Deckers Creek and nearby trails.

The event was located at the Outdoor Learning Park behind the Kroger’s in Sabraton. Over 100 people showed up today and was the largest turnout FODC had ever had.













Various Images at the Outdoor Learning Park with FODC. (WBOY Images.)

“It’s so good to see the best of people in the community, they are out here, they care, they want to make a difference, that’s really the biggest part we are trying to do at FODC, Friends of Deckers Creek,” said Brian Hurley, Executive Director with Friends of Deckers Creek.

If you missed today’s event at the Outdoor Learning Park, no worries, the FODC holds several events year round.

To find an event or to learn more about Friends of Deckers Creek, click here.

To contact FODC call: (304) 292-3970 or email FODC at: info@deckerscreek.org