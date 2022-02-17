MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Friends of the Cheat is looking for residents who own land along the Cheat River so that trees can be planted along the water.

According to Friends of the Cheat, planting trees along the river’s edge prevents the river bank from eroding away, as they act as a buffer during extensive rain and flooding.

The types of trees planted in the landowner’s yards depend on the land itself. Friends of the Cheat said they will survey the land and decide what type of tree is best suited for the area, using only species native to West Virginia.

The planting is made possible through a partnership between Friends of the Cheat and the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS), making the program free to landowners.

“It’s great. We’ve done seven plantings so far. We’re looking to really ramp it up, but we’re hopeful that moving forward, we’ll have this opportunity available for the next couple years into 2024. So it’s just been very rewarding when we’ve worked with those individuals,” said Madison Ball, Restoration Program Manager for Friends of the Cheat.

According to Ball, the best time to plant trees is in the spring or fall. She’s hoping that they can get some trees planted by spring 2022.

If you own land around the river and want to participate, you can call 304-329-3621, extension 7.