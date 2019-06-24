Friends of the Cheat request letter of support from Preston County Commission

KINGWOOD W.a. – Monday morning, the executive director of the Friends of the Cheat attended the Preston County Commission meeting to request a letter of support.

This is for a grant for the Abandoned Mine Lands Pilot (AML) fund.

The grant will fully fund the engineering and construction of the Cheat River Rail-Trail Trailhead at Preston.

The 500 thousand dollars from the grant will help in purchasing trail maintenance equipment.

“We’re happy to say that we have been able to advance the design of the trail, so we’re about a little over half way done with the engineering of the whole nine miles. Friends of the Cheat is working with AEcom , an engineering firm based out of Morgantown and Downstream Strategies. We are making great progress on that, which also includes the remediation of the soil,” said Amanda Pitzer, Executive Director of Friends of the Cheat.

Hopes are to put the plans for construction of the trail out to bid in the Fall, or at the latest, Spring of 2020.

The commission approved the letter of support requested.