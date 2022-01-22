Girl Scout cookie season kicks off with cookie palooza

The time is now to stock up on Girl Scout cookies. (WBOY Image)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Girl Scout cookie season is back! The Black Diamond Council got things kicked off on Saturday with a cookie palooza at the Chestnut Ridge Church in Morgantown.

Girl Scouts from all over West Virginia met at the church for the event. There, they learned about what to expect this cookie season, including the pillars of things they will learn while out selling cookies. In addition, they were introduced to the Adventureful, the newest addition to the Girl Scout cookie line.

“The Adventureful is our brand new cookie this season. It is a brownie inspired cookie that has caramel cream on top. It is in high demand,” said Candace Wilson, the Black Diamond Council’s marketing director.

Unfortunately, due to supply chain issues, there had been issues getting the Adventureful out, so the demand has been much higher than the supply. Fortunately, cookie season is just underway, and will run through April.