MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Girl Scout Troop 51396 in Morgantown gave 30 care bags for breast cancer patients on Tuesday evening at Mon Health Medical Center.

The bags came stocked with homemade blankets and bracelets, candy, cards and a box of Girl Scout Cookies, among other things. The troop also donated nearly 20 boxes of cookies for the staff working at the cancer treatment center.

Girl Scout Troop Leader Tracy Chicchi holds up the blanket that is in each care bag. (WBOY Image)

The troop raised money to create the care bags through their fall product sales profits, which totaled more than $600. They also did their own Relay for Life event on April 8, raising an extra $200.

Dove-shaped balloons were also released into the sky by the troop, representing the cancer patients who have passed away.

The care bags the troop made lined up. (WBOY Image)

Officials from Mon Health were happy to see the girls’ dedication, and the girls were happy to help patients.

“It makes me feel succeeded because they feel they’ll be more happy now,” said Olivia Clark, a Junior with Girl Scout Troop 51396.

“Most of this wasn’t very new to me because my mom had breast cancer, and I got to come here when she did her chemo,” said Annamarie Saltis, a Brownie with Girl Scout Troop 51396. Annamarie also said her mom is doing better.

After giving the bags to the hospital, the girls received a tour of the cancer facility, where they were able to see where patients receive treatment.