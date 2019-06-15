Goat Gallop 5K held at Arthurdale Heritage

Arthurdale W.Va. – The Arthurdale Heritage Goat Gallop was held Saturday morning.

207 runners were registered for the 5k.

Guests were able to visit the historic grounds, and play with the goats upon finishing the race.

All proceeds for this event go to help keep Arthurdale Heritage’s legacy alive.

“Everyone loves goats, and goats love people. So it’s a different way to get people to come out to historic Arthurdale and enjoy the day and get some fitness. The goats love it too because they love the attention,” said Darlene Bolyard, Executive Director of Arthurdale Heritage.

The top three finalists in each category received a Goat Gallop medal carved by a homesteader descendant.

The top winner of each category received a homemade pie.