MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Monongalia County Parks and Recreation held it’s grand opening ribbon cutting ceremony for Camp Muffly’s brand new pool facility.

Officials said this new pool facility wouldn’t have been possible without the Monongalia County Parks, Trails and Recreation levy passing and being renewed.

The pool opened during 4-H camp and campers got to enjoy a pool day with free pizza provided by Healthy Kids Inc. They also had a Kona Ice truck with a shaved ice treat, and Target donated various pool items that each camper got to choose from to take home.

The Camp Muffly Pool is open to the public and everyone daily from noon to 5 p.m.

Pool admission costs:

Kids 3 and under – Free

Ages 4-12 – $3.25

Ages 13-17 – $3.75

Adults – $4.00

Pool season passes and pool parties are available on their website.

Camp Muffly new pool. (WBOY Image.)

The Camp Muffly prides itself as a cheap fun place anyone can go, not only 4-H members, and have a great time in the great outdoors.

“Just to have things that people can afford is one of the big things with the Monongalia County Commission and our parks department, so someplace people can go and not spend a lot of money and just have fun being outside and together with their families means a lot,” said Amy Hettick, the Camp Muffly Park superintendent.

Camp Muffly offers several other various rentals that anyone can pay to reserve:

Baseball Field – Practice facility only – rented for $20.00 per practice

Pavilion 1 – Seats 70 – Includes sand volleyball court, and baseball field – $90.00

Pavilion 2 – Seats 40 (Not available for online booking. Please contact park staff.) – $80.00

Pavilion 3 – Seats 120 – $100.00

Pavilion 4 – Seats 100 – Includes sand volleyball court, and horseshoe pits (shares bathroom with pavilion 5) – $100.00

Pavilion 5 – Seats 100 (shares bathroom with pavilion 4) – $100.00

Assembly Hall – Occupancy 150, Central air, Restrooms, Full-day rental 10:00am-9:00pm – $200.00

Pool Parties – Weekdays and Weekends Booking required two weeks in advance 6pm – 8pm -$150.00

Dining Hall – Occupancy 250, Central air, Restrooms, Dining Hall rental for $2,500.00

