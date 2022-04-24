MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The HSTA Alumni Association was the main sponsor for the Health and Wellness Community 5k outside of the student rec center on WVU’s campus on April 24.

The race featured three events. The standard 5k, a walking 2 mile race, and the kids race. The walking and kids races were free to enter, and pre-registration price for the 5k was $5, and it included a t-shirt. Events like the 5k focus on bringing the Morgantown community to campus to see what resources they offer.

“We have so many resources, but a lot of the community and students don’t know about them. As a nursing major, the reason I went into nursing is because I love caring for others. So its very important to me, because I care about the health and well being of my community, and so taking part in this event today is just one way I’m trying to help the community,” said Ateria Walker, WVU Junior, MAPS (Minorities Association of Pre-health care) President.

Over a hundred people of all ages came out in the 80 degree heat to run or walk in the health and wellness community event.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for people to like get engaged within their community and really to take a hold of active programming here on campus, and merge the gap between the WVU population and the greater Morgantown community as well,” said Olga Hawranick, WVU Senior, HSTA Alumni Association President.