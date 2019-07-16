High school students are enjoying a week of neuroscience experiments at WVU

Breaking News
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University Department of Neuroscience has teamed up with Rockefeller Neuroscience Institute for the first annual Brain Camp.

The camp is hosting 30 high school juniors and seniors, giving them a head start in neuroscience fields they may want to explore once they get to college.

“Today we’re showing them neuro-anatomy, so they actually got to go to our gross anatomy lab and we’re very privileged here to have the human gift registry that’s allowed them to actually hold a human brain and actually see all the components that make us who we are,” said Tiffany Petrisko, neuroscience graduate student.

Throughout the week, students will have learned a wide range of topics, including the impact of strokes, traumatic brain injuries and what addiction and drug use can do to the brain.

