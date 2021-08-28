Hoagy’s Heroes make Fifth Annual Ronald McDonald House Pop Tabs Run

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – On Saturday, August 28, 2021, the Robinette Legal Group, PLLC – West Virginia Personal Injury Lawyers, hosted the motorcycle charity Hoagy’s Heroes as they brought their hard-won gifts to the Ronald McDonald House in Morgantown.

Hoagy’s Heroes, under the leadership of Robert “Hoagy” Carmichael, has spent its COVID year productively raising thousands of dollars for local charities and gathering roughly 697 gallons of aluminum pop tabs from all over the US for donation to the Morgantown Ronald McDonald House.

“We bring them to the wrong McDonald House and they are sold for scrap price,” Carmichael said.

Hoagy’s Heroes gathered for a photo with their check and 697 gallons of tabs

Many of those tabs were collected through a Facebook group called Pony Express Tabs for Toddlers. It helps coordinate collection from all around the country.

In addition to the tabs, Hoagy’s Heroes brought a check for $4,000, which was collected through a ride many people took from around the country to meet and greet Hoagy.

It takes a lot of hard work and dedication to be able to present the check and the tabs. That’s why Carmichael said he was proud of all members and the public for helping Hoagy’s Heroes.

Hoagy Carmichael

“You see, goosebumps, it’s my passion,” Carmichael said. “I love doing it. I can’t tell you how many hours I do it every year. But, it’s just I love to give. I love to help people. I don’t only do Hoagy’s Heroes stuff, I do other stuff. And people ask me how to do this. Even if they’re going to start something that I’m doing, I’ll still help you out. I’m not — I want to help everybody do better.”

Participants for the tabs delivery to the Ronald McDonald House include riders from West Virginia, Ohio, Florida, Pennsylvania, Texas, Indiana, Virginia, and Maryland.

According to a press release, Hoagy’s Heroes recognizes that the true Heroes are the children who have been diagnosed as having life-threatening disorders and illnesses, those struggling with autism, and the kids who have lost a parent who was serving “Our Country”.

“We salute the families who support these brave kiddos,” the release stated.

Hoagy’s Heroes loading the tabs into Carmichael’s car

Hoagy’s Heroes is committed to raising funds to allow others to enjoy the wonderful things “many of us take for granted”, the release said.

Riders have raised hundreds of thousands of dollars in gifts for A Special Wish Foundation, the Children of Fallen Soldiers Relief Fund, the Augusta Levy Learning Center for Autism, and the Ronald McDonald House Charities in Morgantown.

To date, Hoagy’s Heroes have raised over $340,000 in pledges for the charities they support and have traveled over 1,417,482 miles of smiles.

“These rides would not be possible without the magnificent support of volunteers,” the release said.

The all-volunteer Hoagy’s Heroes staff spend countless hours planning and organizing each ride, while dozens of event day volunteers provide essential support at the beginning and end of each ride. In the past, these event day volunteers have included veterans, staff of local motorcycle dealerships, law enforcement officers, firefighters, members of civic organizations, local businesses and spouses and friends of many participants in the rides.

Hoagy’s Heroes in front of Ronald Mcdonald House Morgantown

In addition to volunteers, Carmichael said he would like to thank the Robinette Legal Group.

“God bless the Robinettes, they are our big sponsors,” Carmichael said. “Both are veterans who rank like the top 1one percent of lawyers in the United States. They feed us. They treat us right here, you know, so I’m very, very blessed. “