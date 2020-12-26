Holiday shopping season continues with return season on the horizon

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — Despite Christmas already in the rearview mirror, the holiday shopping season is extending beyond the actual holiday.

According a survey from Ware2Go, over 30% of Americans intend on shopping following the holiday, into the month of January.

With gifts being exchanged across the country, returns are inevitable. The survey showed that 80% of people plan on returning a gift this holiday season.Some stores are trying to their best to combat some of the chaos that comes with holiday shopping.

Pulse Solutions Apparel in Morgantown said that it tries to get to know its customers so they can get the product they are looking for. Co-owner Omar Roach said that his store does not see many returns because of his connection to the customer.

“We try to relate to the people. And so, due to human error, human mistakes, misspelling of a word, something like that. Other than that, people kinda know exactly what they’re gonna get,” Roach said.

Having just opened its doors a few months ago, Roach said he has been pleasantly surprised by the business that came through his shop during its first holiday season.

He understood a lot of the obstacles he has in front of him, balancing the regular struggles of having a new store with the additional COVID guidelines he had to follow. Overall, Roach was pleased with how his store handled the holiday shopping season.