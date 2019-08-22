Hon. Thomas S. Kleeh officially takes seat as U.S. District Judge

Morgantown, W.Va. – Judges from around the area gathered at WVU’s Erickson Alumni Center for the investiture ceremony of the Honorable Judge Thomas S. Kleeh.

Judge Kleeh was joined by his family and others, as he was officially sworn into the United States District Judge seat for the Northern District of West Virginia.

Kleeh earned his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from West Virginia University and his Juris Doctor from the West Virginia University College of Law, where he was inducted into the Order of the Coif.

Judge Kleeh previously practiced with Steptoe & Johnson PLLC, and specialized in labor and employment issues covering both the public and private sectors.

He rose to become a member of the firm before becoming a judge and also served as counsel to the West Virginia Senate’s Committee on the Judiciary.