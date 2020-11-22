Hovatter’s Wildlife Zoo welcomes the season with ‘Wild Lights at the Zoo’

KINGWOOD, W.Va. – Hovatter’s Wildlife Zoo has some night time family fun for the public to enjoy.

“Wild Lights at the Zoo” is a three-quarter mile-long drive-through light display that runs from 6-9 p.m, seven days a week. Attendees can enjoy their favorite holiday music from the warmth and comfort of their cars as they view the lights.

A concession stand will be available to buy some snacks, hot cocoa, coffee and more.

Hovatter’s Wildlife Zoo sign

Admission is $20 per car and cash is recommended. Cards can be used but there is a $3 charge for all cards. If you want to go through the lights twice, don’t worry it’s only % for a second round.

A percentage of all proceeds will go to the Preston Co. Deputy Sheriff’s Association and will benefit “Shopping with a Deputy” and Victims of Violent Crimes.

The attraction will be closed on Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. If you would like to find out more, you can do so through the Zoo’s Facebook page.