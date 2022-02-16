MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Tim Radcliff is the owner of “Farm 2 Table Direct” in Morgantown. He owns farms and plants in Garrett County, where he butchers his own animals for his storefront. He started the business as a way to give back to the community.

“We do this as a way to give back to our children so we could eat good, fresh foods not wrapped in carbon monoxide. That was our primary goal, and my wife said ‘well, if we’re gonna do it for our family, might as well do it for other families,” said Radcliff.

Some meets that are frozen at Farm 2 Table Direct. (WBOY Image)

While the Farm 2 Direct isn’t his only business, it’s one he’s struggling with, even though he’s not in it for the money.

“We have other businesses that are thriving, and this business is not thriving, and it’s not thriving because of the input costs (that) have risen so dramatically,” said Radcliff.

According to Radcliff, input costs have risen because of labor costs and the inability to find workers.

“We’re easily able to take employees out of a low-margin business, such as food, and be able to deploy those people in other jobs that are more comfortable. They’re in air-conditioning, they’re in heating, there’s no cows to kick them, to hit them, there’s no pigs to bite them. So, we can put them in those other jobs, and the more we do that, the more artisans we lose,” said Radcliff.

Radcliff says for a butcher to become good at their work, it takes about four years. He said the turnover rate means they can’t get people to stay long enough and are constantly training new hires, who soon find out how the business works.

“I don’t think people realize the amount of sheer physical labor that is required that is manual. There are no computers to slaughter cattle and to cut them up for you and make them pretty,” said Radcliff.

Once Radcliff can find employees, they want high wages — which then costs him more.

“If we’ve got to pay $40 an hour for people to do this job, an average beef takes four hours to break down from start to finish. So, that takes three employees. You can do the math, $120 an hour, three employees, four hours. I mean, there’s no way to get the price of food down without getting the cost of labor down, because it is a very labor-intensive industry,” said Radcliff.

With employees wanting more, and employees taking four years to master the craft, production slows down, meaning a shortage of meat across the country, according to Radcliff.

Radcliff, who also works as an insurance agent for high-profile clients, says this company is debt-free and would be out-of-business if it wasn’t.

The case for fresh meat is empty after all of the employees working at the storefront of Farm 2 Table Direct have been diverted to the plant in Garrett County, MD. (WBOY Image)

As of Feb. 16, his plant is down several employees — leaving the storefront in Morgantown closed while the two employees who normally work at the store do everything by themselves at the plant in Garrett County.

Radcliff plans to re-open on Feb. 26th to let customers come in and get their fresh foods once again.