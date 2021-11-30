‘Humans of Morgantown’ introduces itself to city council

Humans of Morgantown brought an exhibit with some facts about homelessness in the area. (WBOY Image)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — During Tuesday’s Morgantown City Council Committee of the Whole meeting, a few West Virginia University students gave a presentation about a new group on campus called Humans of Morgantown. The group was run through the Martin Hall Agency, which is entirely student-run.

“At its core, it seeks to show that, whether you’re sheltered or unsheltered, you are still a resident of Morgantown and that we are all neighbors,” said Rachel Johnson, an account director with the agency.

Humans of Morgantown was founded during the fall semester and had been conducting research and collecting data about how it can best serve the community.

With the preparation done, a few of the group’s representatives stood before city council and spoke about how council can get involved in breaking stigmas surrounding homelessness and poverty.

In the coming months, Humans of Morgantown plans to host a number of events educating the public on and off campus. It will begin with a community action poverty simulator on Thursday, December 2, at 5:30 p.m. at WVU’s Health Sciences Building.

