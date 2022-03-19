MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Some West Virginians celebrated St. Patrick’s Day a few days late this year.

Scratch ticket for the 5th annual Cupcake and Craft Beer Festival (WBOY Image)

Nearly 800 people stopped by the Irish themed Cupcake and Craft Beer Festival at Mylan Park. They got to enjoy beer tastings from 20 different local breweries and cupcakes from The Cupcakerie in Morgantown.

The event also included a cupcake eating contest, a pepperoni roll contest, musical guests and a shopping area with local vendor booths.

“We look at this festival as being another way to give back to Morgantown,” Janet Williams, co-owner of The Cupcakerie said. “We’ve partnered with so many local businesses here and we like being able to help them out, they help us out and then also to give Morgantown somewhere safe and fun something to do on a Saturday night.”

Owners of the Cupcakerie said over their 10 years in business they just started experimenting and found a lot of ways to pair their cupcakes with different flavored beers.

The Cupcakerie Orange Creamsicle cupcake (WBOY Image)

“We have an Irish red beer paired with a red velvet cupcake. We have an orange creamsicle cupcake paired with an orange creamsicle beer, chocolate coffee porter cupcake paired with a chocolate coffee porter … We have a pale ale with bacon, and we also have a lemon blueberry cupcake paired with blueberry beer,” Anna Carrier, co-owner of The Cupcakerie said.

Carrie said she loves St. Patrick’s Day and wanted to host the festival to give people who aren’t in college something to do for the holiday.

This was the 5th annual Cupcake and Beer Fest that The Cupcakerie hosted. This year’s event supported Operation Welcome Home.