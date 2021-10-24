Inaugural West Virginia Miss Amazing Pageant kicks off in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The first-ever West Virginia Miss Amazing Pageant took place on Saturday at the Morgantown Elks Lodge.

The event showcased six girls, ages six to twenty-four, and their skills, including a one-on-one interview with the judges, a personal introduction, a passion presentation and an evening gown portion.

Miss Amazing events across the country help create equal opportunities for girls and women with disabilities, build self-esteem and get rid of stereotypes.

Johnna Mullennex, a contestant competing in the junior teen 13-15 age group, introduces herself to the crowd at the beginning of the event.

Officials with Miss Amazing said the community has been nothing but supportive for the event and participants.

“We really focus on nurturing a sisterhood. Every participant is paired with a buddy, and that’s just her supportive friend and encourager throughout the day,” said Lacey Rae, State Director for the West Virginia Chapter of Miss Amazing. “This is the first one in West Virginia, but I’m extremely excited and overwhelmed by all the love and support we’ve had here. I’m actually from Pennsylvania, so, planning this from afar, I’ve met some really awesome people and had a lot of great support.”

Rae also said the West Virginia Chapter of Miss Amazing is hoping to grow each year and have more participants for next year’s event.