International Street Festival celebrates diversity

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – On Saturday, organizers in Morgantown held the fourth International Street Festival.

The event took place on High Street. Tabels were set up with ethnic foods and crafts from all over the world.

High Street filled with people for International Street Festival

The West Virginia University Office of Global Affairs partnered with Main Street Morgantown, Morgantown Sister Cities Commission, the Diversity Equity and Inclusion Department at WVU and Truist Bank to show the diversity in Morgantown.

Last year’s International Street Festival was cancelled due to the pandemic.

“It’s very important because for the last year and a half everyone’s been caged in and you know not able to get out and around but you know this was something that we wanted to hopefully be able to do to get everyone back out to the streets and see the diversity right here in Morgantown,” Becky McDaniel, program coordinator with the WVU Office of Global Affairs said.

This year’s theme was “share your culture and heritage,” which some organization did through music.

Flags at International Street Festival in Morgantown

“We’ve got the WVU African drum ensembles playing, we’ve got the Latin American student organization playing music, were going to have some Arabic drum music after a while and then some Latina music as well,” McDaniel said.

McDaniel said she was surprised and very impressed with the turn out due to the weather.