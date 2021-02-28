Jersey Mike’s set to begin month of giving

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – With March just around the corner, Jersey Mike’s is using the month to give back to the community. Each of the company’s sandwich shops picked a different local cause to donate to.

Jersey Mike’s in Morgantown is located in the University Towne Center.

The Jersey Mike’s shop in Morgantown decided to give to WVU Medicine. It saw how hospitals were affected by the pandemic, and saw no better time to give back. WVU Medicine will receive a portion of the profits that Jersey Mike’s makes every day throughout the month. Additionally, on the last day of the month, Jersey Mike’s holds a nationwide “Day of Giving,” where 100% of the sales made that day will go to whichever organization the shop decided to partner with.

“The big thing with Jersey Mikes is giving back to the community,” said assistant manager Michael Aronhalt.” So, you know, you guys support us, we support you. It’s kind of a give and take thing so we each can help each other out.”

The day of giving had to be cancelled last year due to initial lockdown restrictions with COVID-19. Jersey Mike’s is planning on having its day of giving in 2021, though it will include certain measures to make sure that customers stay socially distanced and covered with facemasks. The shop in Morgantown is currently open for takeout and delivery only.