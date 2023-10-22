MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Aquatic Center at Mylan Park hosted its annual Monster Splash on Sunday, allowing those participating to dive into the Halloween spirit.

Officials with the center said that there were plenty of fall-themed activities, games, vendors and food for everyone to enjoy. There was even a floating pumpkin patch, a spider web obstacle course and more for the kids to enjoy.

“We’re so excited to constantly be hosting monthly events for the kids and for our community, just a way to bring people out and to always have something new to look forward to. We love being a community hub for Morgantown and our surrounding area,” Danielle Rudash, Assistant Director of Marketing and Outreach for the Aquatic Center at Mylan Park, said.

As part of the celebrations, there was also a kid’s costume contest to see who was the most ghoulish looking.

“Beyond the events, we have annual and monthly events, but beyond that, our facility is open to the community every day throughout the week, so we welcome guests to come try out the pool, and then we also do all kinds of programming, Learn to Swim, kayaking, scuba, all kinds of stuff that is focused around aquatics, and then beyond that, we do all types of fitness as well,” Rudash said.

To learn more about the Aquatic Center and its events, visit Mylan Park website here.