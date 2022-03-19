MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Morgantown History Museum is offering a free and interactive experience for kids.

Kids at Morgantown History Museum Free Kids and Family Day’s (WBOY Image)

On Saturday, the Free Kids and Family Days Program taught kids about native people of Morgantown and animals of West Virginia.

The programs are a way for kids to learn about the rich history of West Virginia and the historical significance of Morgantown.

“I think any early start for kids in education it will help them later in life. I know my own experience going to museums as a kid spurred my interest in science and in history and in other things, so I think that’s a great resource to use,” Neil Burton, Administrator of the Morgantown History Museum said.

The program is free for kids ages 8 to 12.

Morgantown History Museum (WBOY Image)

The next session will be on April 2 from 12-1:30 p.m. where kids will learn about Morgantown’s Textile Industry, then 2-3:30 p.m. where kids will learn about Morgantown’s Mining Industry. The last session will be offered on April 23 from 12-1:30 p.m. where kids will learn about Native Peoples in Morgantown, and 2-3:30 p.m. where kids will learn about Animals of West Virginia.

Th program is sponsored by the Preservation Alliance of West Virginia.