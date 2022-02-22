KINGWOOD, W.Va. – A scary situation took place at Kingwood Elementary School in early February, but school officials said they’re thankful it wasn’t worse.

On Feb. 4, a pipe from the school’s sprinkler system burst, causing water to flood the school’s library.

Officials estimate that three dumpsters’ worth of books, totaling about $58,000, were damaged in the flood.

Kingwood Elementary’s library has received water damage after a pipe burst on Feb. 4., causing it to flood. Tiles on the library ceiling also have water damage. (WBOY Image)

Six classrooms received water damage, with four receiving moderate-to-extensive damage, and two receiving minimal damage.

No students were at the building that day, as it was originally scheduled as a professional learning day for staff, and eventually, turned into a remote day due to an ice storm.

“Our community has just been so supportive: willing to come in and volunteer time, willing to donate books, willing to come in, put plastic covers on books when we do get the new ones. It’s just, it’s been amazing, and we’re very blessed to live in this community,” said Jill Zeigler, Principal of Kingwood Elementary School.

Ziegler said the flooding provides a chance to rebuild the school’s library better, with smaller shelves for children and more adaptive seating, among other improvement ideas.

The school said it cannot take books due to the high quality required for library books, but it will take monetary donations for the library. Anyone wishing to donate can call the school at 304-329-1034.