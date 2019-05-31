Krepps Pool opens new pirate-theme kids play area

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Morgantown Board of Parks and Recreation has provided young kids with a place to cool off this summer, while pretending to be a pirate.

Krepps Pool held a special ribbon cutting Friday morning for its new kids aquatic play area.

The $200,000 pirate ship-themed aquatic area replaces the old structure, which had significant deterioration after 22 years of service.

BOPARC workers spent eight months working on getting this special area ready for beginning swimmers and future pirates.

“It’s one of our most popular features. It gets them used to water in a safe environment, it’s interactive, it’s fun for them,” said BOPARC Executive Director, Melissa Wiles. “It gives them somewhere to play where they’re not involved with the bigger children possibility of falling down, things like that. They just love it.”

Krepps Pool opened its main pool on Friday for the 2019 season.