Lane closure on US 119 begins Monday

MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va. – The West Virginia Division of Highways advises motorists to expect delays, due to a lane closure to begin on Monday, December 14.

Beginning Monday, temporary traffic signals will be in place. The lane closure will take place between CO 77 Goshen Road and CO 119/7 Ridgedale at MP 7.52.

The southbound lane is expected to be closed for approximately for two weeks.

The DOH advises motorists to plan and allow extra time for their commute.

Note: Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the schedule for the project.