Lane closure to come for I-79 on Monday

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The West Virginia Division of Highways is preparing for a lane closure on Monday, April 19.

The closed lane will be on southbound side of the highway [I-79] at mile-marker 143.

Crews will be on the scene between the hours of 6:00pm and 6:00am at the Halleck Road overpass. The purpose of the closure is so that crews can set beams for the overpass near the Marion County border.

Delays are expected and drivers are cautioned to be careful when driving through the area. Motorists are also advised to plan ahead and allow more time to travel due to those delays.