MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Nonprofit Lauren’s Wish held a fashion show fundraiser on Tuesday night at Morgantown’s WVU Erickson Alumni Center.

The fashion show featured 11 different vendors featuring men’s and women’s fashion.

Officials with the organization weren’t sure of the exact amount of money raised from the event, but they said they were thrilled with the outcome.

“It’s so encouraging whenever I sat up there and spoke to the audience last night, and I looked around and all the seats were filled, and there was people standing against the wall. It just reassured me that the community understands the need and they’re willing to back this,” said Michael Cole, founder and chairperson of Lauren’s Wish, and father to Lauren Cole.

Officials at Lauren’s WIsh are already planning next year’s fashion show, hoping to make it an annual event.

Lauren’s WIsh is a non-profit housed inside Hazel’s House of Hope in Morgantown that plans to open soon and help people struggling with addiction.

