MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – It was the land before time in Morgantown.

On Sunday, the Jurassic Quest exhibit wrapped up at Mylan Park. Families came out to see a wide variety of life-like dinosaurs and participate in other activities like fossil digs and bounce houses.

Dinosaur trainers said guests had awesome feedback from the educational exhibits.

Baby dinosaurs at Jurassic Quest (WBOY Image)

“The goal is to help train up young scientists because dinosaurs are a great gateway science into anthropology, biology, geology, history and more,” said Caleb Hughes, a Jurassic Quest dinosaur trainer. “In addition to that, the number of questions we get at the fossil table of curious minds on over to the pillars where kids say, ‘this is the best day of my life’ really makes this job truly rewarding.”

Life-like dinosaur at Jurassic Quest (WBOY Image)

The Jurassic Quest exhibit is always changing. Hughes said they work closely with paleontologists to make sure their dinosaurs are up to date.

“Often times new information will come out and we’ll have to adjust our dinosaurs or come out with some newer dinosaurs,” Hughes said.

The show will be back in West Virginia on August 19 in Charleston. Hughes also said they will be coming back to Morgantown in the next few months but have no official date yet.