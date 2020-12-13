Local couple publishes 2020-themed coloring book

BRUCETON MILLS, W.Va. – A Bruceton Mills couple has found a creative way to turn the many negative events of 2020 into something positive.

Chad and Jenn Pitts recently published a coloring book titled “Coloring Order out of Chaos” that was designed during quarantine as a way to pass the time. They decided other people would enjoy the book, as well, and decided to share it with others.

Chad, a glassblower, and Jenn, a special education teacher, used their creativity to incorporate specific incidents into coloring pages.

“What we did was we took imagery of the crazy year like PPE and lockdowns and hoarding, and all that stuff and made mandalas out of it,” said Chad Pitts.

The book is now available on Amazon and in bookstores.