Local Equestrians head to zone finals.

MASONTOWN, W.Va – The Valley Ridge equestrian team is headed to zone finals.

Teammates Lauryn Patterson, Olivia Sweeney and Sophia Grose are three riders from Valley Ridge farms that are preparing for the big competition.

The girls qualified after earning enough points in five competitions in their regular season and by placing high enough in regionals. Some of the girls were surprised to make it.

“This is my second year doing IEA and I never thought that this would happen but I’m glad it happened,” Olivia Sweeney said.

And the competition is something they’re happy to have back.

“I qualified last year but zones was cancelled due to corona so I didn’t get to do that so this year im super excited,” Lauryn Patterson said.

In zone finals the equestrians draw a random horse to ride, get a two sentence description on the horse and then saddle up.

“If your always riding the same horse all the time you just have that one dimension of riding. So now they have to be able to switch horses and do different things not knowing what horse they’re going to ride to be able to make those personal decisions on their own,” Michele Koury, Valley Ridge Equestrian team coach said.

And every horse is different.

“Each horse is like a new book and each book comes with different rules so you have to be able to quickly asses and adjust how were going to ride each one of those horses and the more horse you know how to ride the easier it is maybe to ride the hours that you have,” Koury said.

To get ready for the competition the equestrians get a different horses each lesson — And that’s something the girls love.

“You can have a very good learning experience from it because all the different horses teach you completely different things,” Sweeny said.

But they’re favorite pat is the friend ships

“That’s one of the really good things is that you get to be with all your friends and everyone’s so supportive of everyone,” Sophia Grose said.

And while their friends at school don’t understand what it means to go to zone finals, the rest of valley ridge farm is excited for the girls.

“I think all our riding friends are really happy cause I think it’s a big accomplishment for the whole barn,” Lauryn Patterson Said.

The equestrians will head to Littleton, Pennsylvania March 20th and 21st to compete.

You can check out Valley Ridge Farm on their website at valleyridgefarm.net and donate to their non profit teams to benefit kids that are less fortunate and cant afford riding or their own horse.