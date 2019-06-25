Local teen is helping to stop hunger with “Helping Hand Box”

CORE W.Va. – Lauren Rose is Miss Berkeley County’s Outstanding Teen, with the Miss America’s Outstanding Teen Organization.

She is using her platform to focus on hunger and food insecurity in West Virginia.

“One in five kids don’t know where their next meal will come from in West Virginia. And I wanted to be a person that would make a change and put a stop to that,” said Rose.

With the help of the community, she recently placed a ‘Helping hand Box’ at Mason Dixon Historical Park. This is filled with non-perishable food items for anyone in need.

“I thought that this would be, you know, an easy way to access the non-perishable food items they need without having to go through the hassle of you know, proof of residency, or proof of income and family members like other food pantries. I just wanted this to be some way to help people get back on their feet when they need it,” said Rose.

The box has only been up for two weeks, but is being put to good use.

“I’ve definitely seen a lot of things being taken out of it and people have been putting things in and then I actually had a partner organization with the Pantry Plus More from Pasadena Maryland, put some things in the box from their pantry. So I thought that that was awesome too that it’s getting spread , that word is getting spread all over,” said Rose.

Rose has partnered with the Pantry Plus More of Morgantown to help keep the box stocked at all times.

“So a lot of people have reached out to me about it and a lot of people are willing to help, and I think that’s great, that this is a way that people can really reach out in their community and make a difference and I’m glad to be a provider of that opportunity,” said Rose.