Locals come together to keep Morgantown beautiful

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – For the first day of spring, a local group did their first-ever trash clean-up in Morgantown.

Volunteers gathered in Morgantown at Willey Street to clean up litter and debris in the area.

Project organizer Danielle Trumble explained she came up with this project because friends of hers always commented when they saw her cleaning up areas in her spare time. That is when she created the Facebook group “Morgantown Clean Up Project”.

“I think we need to instill some pride in our community, explained Trumble. “I find that in recent years maybe that’s been lacking here and there but it’s really sad to see the way people are treating the environment in the city. So, it’s really great to get people out working together to clean it up.”

Trumble also stated as long as there’s litter they will continue the project. They are planning another clean-up project in the next couple of weeks off of Brockway Avenue.

“As long as the weather permits, we will do our best to keep it going”, said Trumble.

For more information on the Morgantown Clean Up Project, you can check out their Facebook Page.