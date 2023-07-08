ROWLESBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Many gathered in remembrance of Steven “Todd” Shay as a memorial bridge in Rowlesburg was dedicated in his honor on Saturday.

Shay was born in Rowlesburg, West Virginia, on December 4, 1965, to Francis and Beverly Shay. Growing up, Todd found a love for hunting and fishing with his father and brothers. A passion he then shared with his two sons. Shay was also a combat veteran and served three tours in operation Iraqi Freedom, serving in both Kuwait and Iraq.

Alex Shay, Todd Shay’s son, said, “We got together with the town of Rowlesburg, put it before the city council to get this named after him and today’s kind of everything coming together and everybody celebrating this bridge being named after him. He fished right underneath this stream, uh, my brother and I both fished here with him multiple times. He’d be very proud of this day.”

When Shay was not spending time with his family, you could find him riding his Harley Davidson visiting numerous veteran memorials and military monuments across the country, and showing his patriotism as a proud combat veteran.