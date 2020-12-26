Lottery ticket purchases soaring with high Powerball jackpot

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — As the Powerball jackpot continues to rise, so do the number of tickets being bought. With the Powerball jackpot total soaring to $341 million, a higher number of tickets are being bought to claim the grand prize.

Tabitha Sigley, a supervisor at a Sheetz in Morgantown, said she has noticed more people coming in and purchasing lottery tickets. She has also seen some customers who regularly come in to try their hand at the jackpot.

One of those regulars is Derek Huey. Huey comes to Sheetz multiple times a week to play the lottery. He said that anytime the jackpot surpasses $100 million, he throws his hat in the ring. However, he said he tries not to get his hopes up.

“Well, I’m always hopeful, but you’re usually left with disappointment the next day,” he said.

Huey and many others will keep their eyes on Saturday evening’s drawing and hope that the numbers fall their way.