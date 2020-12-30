Magistrate Ron Bane and assistant sworn in for second time in six months

Bane being sworn in by Judge Scott, while Nugent holds family bible

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Rone Bane and his assistant Amy White were sworn in for the second time in six months on Tuesday, Dec. 29.

The reason Bane was first sworn in back in July was to fill in the seat of the late Hershel Mullins in Division 1 of the Magistrate Court. Now, in December, he has been sworn in to keep Mullins’ old seat and remain in that position through 2024.

“It’s been a great experience for the first six months,” Bane said. “High learning curve, but everybody has been great and working down there as a team and it’s been wonderful to me.”

Bane said in his first six months he learned just how busy the court is, which is “very busy.” He said the volume of cases he has to manage, and the diverse nature of all those cases were a surprise.

Despite this, he said, the great and supportive people he gets to work with every day make the job easier. Plus, he said, having all these cases being on his docket has allowed him to lear a lot on the job and left him with no regrets.

“As a matter of fact, this is one of those things where I found my niche and I really like this,” Bane said. “I like being able to help people because we still can. I work with the prosecution, I also work with the defense attorneys to try to make the best solution for the defendants and also for the community.”

Bane and White after the ceremony

Bane said he plans on bringing the same kind of hard work and dedication to the magistrate court as he did to his tenure on the city council.

“I was on council for 16 years, I always wanted to be apart of the future of Morgantown, but also Mon County. And this has given me the opportunity to really help people and to reach out to them in a different way,” Bane said. “It’s nice that I can show my years of life experience on the bench and, you know, it’s been a great, great opportunity.”

As was the case in July, Bane was sworn in by Circuit Court Judge Cindy Scott. Like previously, he did so using his family bible, but this time it was held by his campaign manager and someone he considers a brother, Wes Nugent.

Judge Scott swearing in White

Amy White, Bane’s assistant was also sworn in. White, a holdover from Mullins, will assist Bane with his duties for the next four years.

Judge scott, middle, and everybody sworn in along with White and Bane

There were also others sworn in by Judge Scott. Magistrates Sandy Holepit and James Nabors, along with their assistants, were also sworn in. So too were the assistant for Magistrate Gaujot and a new adult drug court probation officer.

Like White and Bane, they too seemed to be filled with energy and eager to start their work in 2021.

“I’m just excited about it and I’m looking forward to the next four years,” Bane said.