Main Street Morgantown helps clean up downtown Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Members of Main Street Morgantown, along with West Virginia University students and Powerwash Bros, took some time on Monday afternoon to help clean up part of High Street.

The crew of about 15 people split up into groups, each receiving different tasks to do along the main downtown street. In those groups, volunteers picked up trash, washed the windows of businesses, and repainted some of Main Street Morgantown’s displays along the road that needed an extra coat of paint.

It was the firs time in a few years that Main Street Morgantown and WVU students got together to help clean up downtown. Barbara Watkins, the executive director of Main Street Morgantown, decided it was the right time to give back to local businesses after so much support coming from the businesses to Main Street Morgantown.

“We’re always asking people to come out and support us when it comes to events. And we’re asking the businesses to support us, so we want to give back and show the businesses we support them by helping them out with cleaning up some,” she said.

With the reintroduction of downtown cleanups under her belt, Watkins said that she hoped Main Street Morgantown could continue doing cleanups in the future. In her mind, she would like to come out and clean up every few months.