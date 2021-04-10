MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Main Street Morgantown hosted a Spring Art Walk in downtown Morgantown.

Over 50 artists and local businesses set up tables to showcase and sell their work.

WVU Student and Co-founder of “Joe 2 Go” stated her and her business partner were both glad that Main Street Morgantown put on this event.

“I thought it was important just to keep in touch with the Morgantown community,” said Mackenzie Halliday. “Maybe make some new customers and get to know people.”

People were able to check-out paintings, embroidery art, jewelry and more.