Main Street Morgantown hosts art by Alexandria Gaujout and students

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Main Street Morgantown and the Sounds Good Foundation presented opening night on Friday.

There are works of art by Alexandria Gaujout and five of her art students on display in the gallery at Main Street Morgantown. Those work of art will be on displayed in the gallery through Dec. 23. Gaujout said it is important and therapeutic for young artists to be involved in the arts within the community.

“So, one of the reasons I am doing this, and this art is not for sale or anything like that. This is just to invite the community to understand how important art is for young children, and how the sooner they start painting, the sooner they start enjoying art, the better it is for everybody else in the world,” Gaujout said.

During the event there was live music for attendees to listen to while viewing the pieces of art in the gallery.

“I have a course that I teach them, so they learn about acrylic’s, they learn about drawing, and they do pastels and charcoal’s,” Gaujout said. “And of course, we study abstract paintings, and we study regular drawings. So, there is a special course that we go through, and they have specific portfolio that they show at the art show.”

Gaujout moved the U.S. in 1996 from Donetsk, Ukraine, and during 2020 her passion for art and teaching grew during her battle with breast cancer. She said art became her therapy and a way for her to express the beauty around her.