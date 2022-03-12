MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Main Street Morgantown postponed its March Arts Walk due to inclement weather on Saturday.

Hosted in downtown Morgantown, the Arts Walk is an all day showcase event for local artists to show off various works and sell them to the community.

This free event brings the community together on High Street with a day filled with art, food, and music.

“Art Walk gives us a chance to show everyone the many different sides of Morgantown’s art scene, we like to think of this event as a creative community street party,” said Barbra Watkins, Executive Director.

The Arts Walk has been rescheduled to April 9.

