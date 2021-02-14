Make-A-Wish Foundation celebrates Valentine’s Day with fun and fundraising

Mom and daughter making popcorn crunch together during Heartfelt Wishes

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Make-A-Wish Foundation celebrated Valentine’s Day in a fun socially distanced event called “Heartfelt Wishes”.

The event was a virtual way for couples, families, friends, and groups of people to come together and share the joy of the day. It was hosted by the Charleston and Morgantown, West Virginia, regional offices. Participants took part in a game of trivia, scavenger hunt and Cupid even made a special appearance. Jackie Auten, Regional Manager of the Make-A-Wish Morgantown office, said overall she thinks everyone had a blast.

Auten

Oh my gosh, we’re having so much fun. We’ve had a ton of Wish families join us. We’ve got families from Martinsburg, Charlestown, Kearneysville, all the way over to New Martinsville, all the way south to Charleston. And I’m super excited, we’ve also had some donors from Lousiana, which is very exciting. We’re representing all over today, so we’re having a great turnout so far. Jackie Auten- Regional Manager of the Make-A-Wish

The fun time was only one half of the Heartfelt Wishes event because the other was using this fun time to fundraise. The goal, Auten said, was to raise enough money to fund a wish for one child.

On average, she said, a wish costs $4,400, so that was the target on Sunday.

Families having fun during Sunday’s event

“I’m so excited to say we have officially raised half a wish, which is super exciting,” Auten said. “We have raised over $2,000 so far, so we’re almost there. We’re literally halfway to our goal, so we would love it if the public could make a donation and help us reach our goal to fund one wish today at $4,400. That would be fantastic.”

Auten said if you were unable to attend Sunday’s event, but would still like to donate toward granting children wishes, then there’s a way to help. There’s more than one way to donate.

“They can either call our office at 304-292-5600 and we can take their donation right over the phone,” she said. “They can call today, tomorrow, anytime. Or, they can visit our website.”