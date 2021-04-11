MAMBA hosts first mountain bike event

WESTOVER, W.Va. – A local mountain bike organization held its first “Trail Day” event at the Westover City Park.

Morgantown Mountain Bike Alliance board and members started off this event by doing trail maintenance to get the trail ready for the guided walking/riding tour, fix a flat clini, and more.

MAMBA President, John Herd, stated this event was a way to do a meet and greet with the board and get the members out.

“The Mountain biking and the mountain biking community has been growing for years, so something like this has been needed,” explained Herd.

He also explained that they were in the process before the pandemic to get an organization like this put together since mountain biking and outdoor recreation have boomed since the pandemic.

“To getting a club together to help more or less manage and promote then actually build new trails In Morgantown,” described Herd.

MAMBA is an organization that is dedicated to building more mountain bike trails in the Morgantown area.

To join or learn more information you can check out MAMBA Facebook Page.