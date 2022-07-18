WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) has announced that $4,681,270 from the Economic Development Administration (EDA) will go to the Mylan Park Foundation in Morgantown.

Through the American Rescue Plan Travel, Tourism and Outdoor Recreation program, the funding will be used to support the construction of a new Mylan Park Regional BMX facility, which will include BMX racing tracks, amenities and an all-inclusive wheel park. The facility will be used to host local, state and national racing events.

According to the announcement, the project is expected to “create 80 jobs and save 2 jobs in the hospitality sector, including retail, dining, lodging and management and service positions at the new facility.” The announcement also stated that the investment will generate an estimated $1.2 million in private investment and drive up tourism.

“Today’s announcement is great news for Morgantown and their continued efforts to develop sustainable tourism growth while spurring new economic opportunities for the region,” said Senator Manchin. “The EDA continues to be a strong partner for West Virginia through their support for economic development projects across the state, and I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of this funding for years to come.”