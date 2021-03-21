March Madness not as enjoyable for everyone

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – For many, March Madness is an exciting time. However, for those that struggle with gambling addiction, it can be a period filled with landmines.

The simplest aspects of March Madness could become problematic for those dealing with addiction. Casually filling out a bracket for an office pool with no money involved could be the beginning of a slippery slope towards a relapse. Sheila Moran, who works for West Virginia’s 1800Gambler, said that she advises against it.

The NCAA Tournament is held entirely in Indianapolis this year.

“If you struggle with that, we usually tell people it’s best not to even dip their feet in the pool,” Moran said in an interview with 12 News on Sunday.

This year is the first year that mobile sports betting is legal during the NCAA tournament. With the ability to wager bets at your fingertips, it is that much more difficult to resist the urge addiction brings on. Moran said that a 1999 study from the National Council for Problem Gambling showed that one in every 50 West Virginians had a serious gambling addiction. With sports betting popularized and made more available since that study was done, Moran fears that number is an understatement.

“It would be hard to speculate,” she said. “I hope that there are going to be more definitive studies coming to let us know what we’re looking at. But, even at one in 50, that’s pretty significant.”

1800Gambler offers a variety of services to those struggling with gambling addiction. It has a 24-hour hotline where people looking for assistance can find help via phone or chat. If you or someone you know deals with gambling addiction, click here for more information on how to get help.